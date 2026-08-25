Karnataka: Woman PSI-BJP MLA daughter’s row caught on video

Bengaluru: A video purportedly showing an altercation between a woman police sub-inspector and the daughter of BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda has surfaced on social media, days after an alleged assault involving the two at a temple in Mandya district.

The CCTV footage shows Aishwarya, daughter of the Tumakuru Rural MLA, arguing with PSI Savitha B Patil at the Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk on August 12. The dispute reportedly arose over Aishwarya’s attempt to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

In the video, Aishwarya is seen engaged in a heated argument with the police officer. At one point, she appears to make a phone call while continuing the argument. The confrontation escalates when Aishwarya allegedly slaps the PSI. Savitha is then seen retaliating before other police personnel intervene and separate the two.

Aishwarya, daughter of BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, allegedly slapped PSI Savitha Patil during crowd control at Aarti Ukkada temple on Aug 12, with the officer reportedly slapping back. FIR filed against her for assaulting a public servant; no arrest yet. pic.twitter.com/OoD3tgsuVF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 25, 2026

The incident reportedly occurred while the police officer was on duty. Following the confrontation, Savitha lodged a complaint at the Kyathanahalli police station.

MLA apologised, but video brings altercation back in focus

The matter subsequently attracted attention after MLA Suresh Gowda reportedly apologised over the incident. However, the emergence of the video has now brought the altercation back into focus.

Police have registered both a complaint and a counter-complaint in connection with the incident. The two cases are being investigated, Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr Shobharani said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage and statements from those present at the temple to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The viral footage is also expected to form part of the evidence being examined by investigators. Officials have said that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.