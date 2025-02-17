Kavitha urges CM to provide real data on Telangana caste survey

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, February 17 urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to provide correct data regarding the Telangana caste census survey.

She urged CM Revanth and Karimnagar MP and Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to stop fighting over which caste the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi belong to. “Our only concern is the accurate data showing the number of Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. There is no need to debate whether Rahul Gandhi and Modi are from the backward classes or not,” she remarked.

Kavitha reiterated her demand for the real data of the Telangana caste census survey and urged the Congress government to fulfil the election promises. Addressing the media in Mahabubnagar, Kavita alleged that both the Congress and BJP are indulging in dramatics.

“The Congress must fulfil its promises and the BJP representatives from Telangana should bring in funds from the Centre for the development of the state,” she said.

Telangana caste census

In February, the Congress government completed the much-anticipated Telangana caste census survey. The findings reveal an astonishing 56.25 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class.

The Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey released by state civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on February 2 covered 96.9 households in Telangana and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.

Shedding light on the Muslim population in Telangana, the caste survey revealed 44,57,012 people are from the minority community constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC) amounting to 10.08 percent while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC) with 8,80,424 individuals.

Minister Uttam Kumar informed that 3.1 percent of the population (16 lakh people) were left out of the caste survey as they were either not available or did not show interest in participation.