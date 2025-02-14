Khan Sir alleges massive fraud in the BPSC 70th PT Exam

Patna: Renowned educationist Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, made serious allegations of corruption and irregularities in the 70th Preliminary Test (PT) of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday.

He claims to have gathered solid evidence proving rigging in the examination and asserts that the exam is certain to be cancelled by the High Court.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Khan Sir revealed that his team had been investigating possible misconduct in the BPSC exam since the beginning.

“We were always suspicious of fraud in the BPSC exam, but without evidence, nothing could be done. Now, after a month of effort, we have found undeniable proof that exposes the lies of the Bihar Public Service Commission. This exam will definitely be cancelled, and a re-examination will be conducted,” he said.

He said that the BPSC conducted the preliminary exam on 13th December 2024, preparing three sets of question papers for contingency purposes.

“If any set was leaked, the commission could replace it with another. After the exam, the two unused sets were supposed to be deposited in district treasuries, as per protocol. However, our investigation revealed that the question papers were missing from the treasuries of Nawada and Gaya districts,” he claimed.

He also provided a detailed breakdown of how the alleged rigging occurred. The BPSC cancelled the exam at the Bapu Examination Centre on 13th December due to irregularities. A re-exam was conducted on 4th January 2024 for the affected candidates.

“As per the protocol, instead of destroying or properly storing the two unused sets of papers, BPSC used them for the re-exam held on January 4 at the Bapu exam centre,” he claimed.

As a result, the pass rate in the original exam (13th December) was only 6 per cent. However, the pass rate in the re-exam (4th January) shot up to 19 per cent—more than three times higher. This statistical anomaly, Khan Sir argues, is clear evidence of malpractice.

“This proves that BPSC conducted the re-exam without following security protocols. The question paper was already leaked, which is why the success rate was so high. This has ruined the future of thousands of deserving candidates,” he alleged.

He further emphasised that he has consulted legal experts and is preparing to present the evidence in the High Court.

“Earlier, people said that without proof, the exam cannot be cancelled. But now we have undeniable proof. Legal experts believe that the High Court will have no option but to cancel the exam,” he stated.

In addition to exposing the alleged fraud, he also accused a high-ranking BPSC official of being the mastermind behind the scam.

Khan Sir claimed that a Joint Secretary-level officer has been serving in the BPSC for 10 years, despite government rules mandating officer transfers every three years.

He also hinted at corruption within the commission, questioning why that officer was not transferred, and criticised BPSC over technical failures during the application process.

He claimed around 80,000 candidates were unable to complete their applications due to a server crash while making payments.

Despite repeated appeals, BPSC refused to extend the deadline or offer any resolution.

“The server issue was BPSC’s fault, but innocent students had to suffer. This is further proof of the inefficiency and corruption in the commission,” Khan Sir said.