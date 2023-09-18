Kharge urges RS Chairman to revoke AAP MPs’ suspension

Singh and Chadha were suspended by the Chairman during the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday – the first day of Parliament’s Special Session – requested Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to show a big heart by revoking the suspension of AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

As the proceedings of the day began, Kharge stood to address the House and said, “If we keep two members outside on the first day, which is historic, it does not look good so please show us a big heart by revoking their suspension .”

During his speech, Kharge once again requested the Chairman to revoke their suspension and allow them in.

Singh and Chadha also thanked Kharge for requesting the Chairman.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Singh said, “Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ji requested the Chairman to withdraw the suspension of mine and Raghav for a fresh start in the new House. Extremely grateful to respected Kharge ji and the entire opposition. I hope that the Chairman and the Government will withdraw our suspension and give us an opportunity to participate in the discussion of the historic special session in the new House.”

Even Chadha in a post on X wrote, “I would like to express my gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, as well as all political parties of INDIA bloc who have unitedly called for the revocation of suspension of my colleague Shri Sanjay Singh and myself from the Rajya Sabha. Your support is deeply appreciated.”

The five-day Special Session on Monday began here. The session will continue till September 22.

