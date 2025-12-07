Kohli wins hearts in Vizag and offers prayers at Simhachalam temple

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the most loved cricketers in India. Vizag witnessed huge excitement and energy around him during the final ODI against South Africa. Fans filled the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium hoping to see another classic from the modern legend. Kohli did not disappoint. He smashed an unbeaten 65 from 45 balls and helped India chase 271 with ease.

India sealed the nine wicket win and clinched the series 2 to 1.

Kohli Visits Simhachalam Temple After Series Win

A day after the memorable victory, Virat Kohli visited the sacred Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam. His arrival quickly went viral on social media. The star batter wore a white T shirt, carried a flower garland, and followed all temple traditions. Temple authorities welcomed him warmly. Kohli embraced the holy Kappa Stambham, received blessings in the inner sanctum, and offered prayers with devotion.

🚨Today morning Virat Kohli visited Simhachalam Appanna 🙏🏻 Swamy Temple in Vishakapatnam. pic.twitter.com/8BKohErOrv — Karthick (@Karthik18728343) December 7, 2025

Priests presented him with prasadam and a portrait of the deity. The moment highlighted a peaceful and spiritual side of Kohli that fans love to see. His visit came after a powerful performance in the series, adding a graceful finish to his stay in Vizag.

Kohli’s incredible consistency made him the centre of attention throughout the series. With two centuries and a fifty in three matches, the superstar finished with 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and earned the Player of the Series award. His craze in Vizag was visible everywhere, from the stadium roar to fans waiting outside the team hotel.

India’s strong win and Kohli’s spiritual gesture made the weekend unforgettable for fans. His next assignment will be the series against New Zealand starting January 11 in Vadodara.