KTR launches BRS meetings for coming Telangana local body polls

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, July 21, announced the launch of constituency-level meetings for key workers this week as part of the party’s preparation for the upcoming local body elections.

With court orders indicating that local body elections may be held soon here, KTR instructed BRS ranks to prepare and district party presidents have been tasked with coordinating these meetings in every constituency.

The BRS meetings aim to “expose” the alleged deceit of the Congress government while highlighting the BRS’s public agitations over the past 20 months, said a press release from KTR’s office.

The BRS working president directed party leaders to focus on the Congress government’s failures, including “betrayals” against farmers and various sections of society. “Discussions will also address the collapse of governance and sanitation in villages due to the incompetence of the Revanth Reddy-led government,” added the release.

Also Read Telangana: Raja Singh to remain Goshamahal MLA despite BJP exit

KTR called for awareness campaigns against the Congress government’s “failure to fulfill promises”, and its governance lapses. The ruling Congress is banking on getting majority of votes from the Backward Classes (BC) groups after pushing for 42% reservations in the coming local body elections.

KTR urged BRS workers to “inform” the public about the government’s “lack of sincerity” in implementing the promised 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). Calling it a “deceptive tactic through ordinances, he also attacked the ruling government for allegedly neglecting farmers by non-implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

“KTR instructed party workers to remind the public of the BRS’s sustained public agitations and protests against the Congress government over the past 20 months. He directed that these constituency-level meetings be organized across the state this week to mobilize key workers effectively,” stated the release.