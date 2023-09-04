Kuwait appoints new ministers of finance, education

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree appointing Adel Al-Mane as Minister of Education and Fahad Al-Jarallah as Minister of Finance, media reported.

The decree was issued on the proposal of Prime Minister Fahd Abdul Aziz Hassan Al-Jarallah, said the report on Sunday, adding the appointment takes immediate effect.

The two Ministers took the oath at the Bayan Palace in front of the Deputy Emir of Kuwait and Crown Prince Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Xinhua news agency reported.

Former Minister of Finance Manaf Abdulaziz Al-Hajeri resigned on July 12 without disclosing reasons, while former Education Minister Hamad Al-Adwani resigned on July 17.

The Kuwaiti Parliament adopts a unicameral system, with each term of four years. For a long time, the relationship between the Kuwaiti Cabinet and the National Assembly has been tense, and parliamentarians have launched multiple inquiries against cabinet members.