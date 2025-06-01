Land encroachment: 9 arrested by Adilabad police

Hyderabad: Adilabad police intensified their campaign against land fraud and encroachment on Saturday, registering 10 criminal cases targeting individuals accused of illegally occupying government land or attempting to extort money by creating land disputes.

The Adilabad police confirmed that, acting on multiple complaints, nine persons have been arrested in connection with these offences.

In one prominent case, the I Town police arrested Mohammed Akram following a complaint by local municipal authorities. Akram was found to have attempted to register 469 square yards of government property in his name. Two individuals have been booked in this particular case.

In another incident in Indravelli, the accused reportedly filed a criminal case against the complainant, falsely alleging that the latter had constructed a house in an area reserved for the tribal community. Subsequently, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim.

Even after receiving Rs 3 lakh, they continued to blackmail the complainant. Police arrested two persons in this case: GB Kumar and M Anand Rao.

The police emphasised that the district police are taking strict action against those involved in illegal land registrations, double registrations, exploitation of legal loopholes, and extortion.

He warned that the police will continue to act decisively on any complaints and urged the public to verify all documents before registering property transactions.