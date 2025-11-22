List of 4 luxurious properties owned by Kartik Aaryan

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan has grown into one of Bollywood’s most popular and bankable stars, admired for his charm, natural acting style and strong connection with the youth. Coming from a non-film background, his journey from Gwalior to Mumbai continues to inspire thousands of dreamers.

Rising to Fame

Kartik moved to Mumbai for engineering studies while secretly preparing to become an actor. His early life was filled with long auditions, repeated rejections and shared living spaces. His breakthrough came with the famous monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which made him an overnight sensation.

Hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 strengthened his stardom and positioned him as one of the most promising young actors in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan’s Top 4 Properties

Along with a successful film career, Kartik has built an impressive real-estate portfolio.

• Juhu Apartment: A 1,594 sq. ft. flat bought in June 2023 for around Rs. 17.5 crore. He leased it out in 2024 for about Rs. 4.5 lakh per month.

• Versova Home: His first property purchase in 2019 for nearly Rs. 1.6 crore in the area where he once lived as a paying guest.

• Andheri Office Space: A premium 1,905 sq. ft. commercial unit bought with his parents in September 2025 for around Rs. 13 crore.

• Alibaug Land: A 2,000 sq. ft. plot purchased in September 2025 for about Rs. 2 crore.

Big Box Office Success

Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film so far is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, collecting about Rs. 423.85 crore worldwide.

• Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Rs. 265.5 crore worldwide and Rs. 184.32 crore India net.

• Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Rs. 156.46 crore worldwide and Rs. 108.95 crore India net.

These numbers prove his strong pull at the box office and his growing craze among fans.

Kartik Aaryan’s journey from a small apartment to major film success and smart investments shows his hard work and ambition. His rise continues to inspire young fans across the country.