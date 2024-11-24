Living life of private citizen feels very good, says ex-CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, who demitted the highest judicial office of the country 15 days ago, on Sunday said that living the life of a private citizen feels very good to him.

Former CJI Chandrachud, who arrived as a special guest in NDTV’s special programme ‘NDTV INDIA Samvaad – Samvidhan @75, said that for twenty-four years, he had “no other work in life” except waking up in the morning and reading case files, going to court, coming back in the evening and dictating the judgment and then reading the next day’s files at night.

“During the last 24, I could not have any lunch with my family. Many times I used to be in the office even at dinner time. There are many things that I want to do and am doing these days. Living the life of a private citizen feels very good,” he said.

On appointments through the Supreme Court Collegium in the constitutional judiciary, the 50th CJI said that the “things going on in social media” should not affect its functioning.

“Look, there are many misconceptions about the Collegium system. But this is a very good system in the federal system. In this, the appointment process goes through many stages. All sections have been getting representation under this,” former CJI Chandrachud said.

After a two-year-long stint in the highest judicial office of the country, Justice Chandrachud retired on November 10 attaining the age of 65 years. He was first appointed as judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, and has also served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 31, 2013, until his elevation as an apex court judge on May 13, 2016.

Ex-CJI Chandrachud passed BA with honours in economics from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi and completed LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. In June 1998, he was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court. He also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 till 2000.