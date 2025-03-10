LoP Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha officials had conveyed to the Gandhi siblings that the speaker would like to meet them while proceedings of the Lower House were underway.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th March 2025 9:26 pm IST
After Oppn appeals for an impartial House, Speaker Om Birla mutes VCK chief
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

It was not immediately known what transpired during the meeting.

Lok Sabha officials had conveyed to the Gandhi siblings that the speaker would like to meet them while proceedings of the Lower House were underway.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Women are backbone of our society: LoP Rahul Gandhi on International Women’s Day

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier sought a discussion on voter lists prepared by the Election Commission on which several political parties had raised questions.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi had tabled the reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Lower House.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th March 2025 9:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button