LuLu expands presence with new store in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th July 2025 12:37 am IST
A group of people, including Yusuff ali in formal suits, are gathered for the grand inauguration of a new LuLu hypermarket.
Grand Inauguration of LuLu Hypermarket, Jeddah

Jeddah: LuLu Retail, a leading hypermarket chain in the Middle East, has recently expanded its footprint in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new outlet in Jeddah’s vibrant Al-Baghdadiyah Al-Gharbiyah district, located on Al Andalus Road.

The launch underscores the group’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed at enhancing retail services, fostering economic diversification, and generating employment opportunities through modern infrastructure.

The store was officially inaugurated by Eng Nasar Salem Almoteb, deputy mayor of Jeddah Municipality. The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including Ihsan Bafakih, executive vice chairman of Al Nahla Group; Nasser Huwaiden Thaiban Ali Alketbi, consul general of the UAE in Jeddah; Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, consul general of India in Jeddah; and Yusuffali M A, chairman of LuLu Group.

“We are proud to strengthen our presence in Jeddah. This launch highlights our alignment with Vision 2030 by generating jobs, enhancing retail infrastructure, and delivering a world-class shopping experience to the local community,” said Yusuffali.

A modern shopping destination

Covering 117,000 square feet, the new hypermarket offers a complete retail experience featuring:

  • A well-stocked supermarket with fresh groceries
  • Dedicated zones for fruits, vegetables, and baked goods
  • LuLu Connect – the electronics and gadgets section
  • Fashion and lifestyle selections
  • Speciality counters including BLSH and Eye Express
  • A spacious food court offering ready-to-eat meals

Customer convenience and launch offers

The hypermarket includes ample parking to accommodate families and individuals comfortably. To mark the opening, customers can benefit from exclusive inaugural promotions across various departments, providing access to premium products at competitive prices.

Boosting local economy

This latest addition to LuLu’s network represents a key step in its strategy to cater to Saudi Arabia’s growing consumer base while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic goals. It not only enhances the retail landscape in Jeddah but also supports local employment and community development.

