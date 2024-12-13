Maha: Man booked over triple talaq to wife as she goes alone for walk

On a complaint by his wife, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 11:26 am IST
Maha: Man booked over triple talaq to wife as she goes alone for walk
Representational Image

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, to his wife, an official said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife on Tuesday and said he was annulling his marriage through ‘triple talaq’, now a criminal offence, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.

Also Read
Atul Subhash suicide case: Wife absconds, police arrest her mother, brother

On a complaint by his wife, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

A probe is underway, the official added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th December 2024 11:26 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button