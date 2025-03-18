Mahesh Babu supports kids again with a special healthcare move

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are known for helping children. They have already supported many heart surgeries for kids. Now, they have launched a new project to help newborns in Vijayawada.

They started a Mother’s Milk Bank with Andhra Hospitals through their MB Foundation. This will help babies who cannot get their mother’s milk. Namrata said, “Mother’s milk is very important for a baby’s health. It helps them grow strong and fight infections.” The milk will be collected from mothers who have extra and given to babies who need it.

Protecting Girls from Cancer

Namrata also announced a Cervical Cancer Vaccination Program for girls aged 9 to 18 years. This vaccine helps protect against cervical cancer, which is a common but preventable disease.

She said, “Many women suffer from cervical cancer. But with early vaccination, we can save lives. Our goal is to vaccinate 1,500 girls by 2025.”

Mahesh Babu’s Social Work

Mahesh Babu has been helping children for many years. His MB Foundation has supported over 4,500 heart surgeries. Now, with the Milk Bank and Cancer Vaccine Program, he is doing even more for child health.

People are appreciating his good work. These projects will save many lives and create a healthier future for children in India.