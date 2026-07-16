Man held for carrying 1.2 kg ganja in Hyderabad

According to State Task Force (STF) A Team Leader M Vishnumurthy, the raid was conducted at a house , where Kamble Shivan, 21, was allegedly selling ganja from his residence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Man held for drug peddling in Hyderabad
Man held for drug peddling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Excise Department seized 1.2 kg of ganja and apprehended a suspected peddler during a raid at Afzal Sagar, Nampally area in Dhoolpet on Thursday, July 16.

According to State Task Force (STF) A team leader M Vishnumurthy, the raid was conducted at a house where Kamble Shivan, 21, was allegedly selling ganja. The officials seized 1.2 kg of ganja along with a two-wheeler used by the suspect.

The case also names Kamble Sony, Vikas, Saraswathi and Kailash Divakar as accused. The apprehended suspect, the seized contraband and the vehicle were handed over to the Dhoolpet Excise Police Station for further investigation.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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