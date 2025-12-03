Man murdered in Yakutpura, Police hunting for attackers

Hyderabad: A 25 year old man was brutally murdered by attackers at Rein Bazaar, Yakutpura, on Wednesday late evening.

The deceased, identified as Hameed Bin Mohammed, was riding a motorcycle when two persons Ali Jabri and Omar Jabri allegedly stopped and attacked him with lethal force as reported by multiple bystanders.

Mohammed suffered serious injuries in the assault and was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police have deployed heavy security personnel across Yakutpura as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order disturbances following the incident.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Force and the local police are making efforts to nab the accused.

More details awaited.