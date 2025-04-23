Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man, Deviram, was allegedly stabbed to death by his two friends in Nagole following a dispute over eating fish curry.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh and Yogesh from Chhattisgarh, who were working at a mineral water treatment plant and living together in a rented house in Nagole.

According to reports, the incident occurred on April 20 when Deviram returned home early from work and ate fish curry with rice. He then gave the leftover curry to a stray dog in the locality. Later that night, Mukesh and Yogesh returned home expecting to have the curry for dinner, but found the bowl empty.

When they questioned Deviram about it, he reportedly responded harshly, saying he ate the curry and gave the rest to the dog. Though Mukesh and Yogesh asked him not to shout, Deviram continued to argue, which enraged them.

In a fit of anger, the accused picked up two knives from the kitchen and stabbed Deviram multiple times. Despite his injuries, Deviram managed to escape from the house and reach the main road, where he collapsed due to the stab wounds.

Locals alerted the police, who shifted him to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night, April 22.

Following a complaint, a case of murder was registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.