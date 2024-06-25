Miyazaki: World’s costliest mango sold at Rs 1.9 lakh per kg

Miyazaki, one of the most luxurious and costliest mangoes in the world, has been sold at an astonishing Rs 1.9 lakh per kilogram.

Originally from Miyazaki city in Japan, this mango variety is predominantly grown during the peak harvest season from April to August. The Miyazaki mango undergoes a mesmerizing transformation as it ripens: starting off purple, it turns flaming red at its peak ripeness.

A single Miyazaki mango weighs approximately 350 grams on average, but under favorable conditions, it can grow up to a staggering 900 grams. This exceptional fruit has expanded beyond Japan and is now cultivated in countries such as India, Bangladesh, Thailand, and the Philippines.

#Odisha: Japanese Miyazaki mango trees planted by youth in #Bhadrak bear fruit; sold at Rs 1.9 lakh per kilo; Miyazaki mango is claimed to be beneficial in breast cancer management pic.twitter.com/dtAYMaW0H0 — OTV (@otvnews) June 25, 2024

The international market highly values Miyazaki mangoes, fetching a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram.

Specific conditions are crucial for cultivating the world’s costliest mango, Miyazaki. Warm weather, abundant rainfall, and prolonged sunlight exposure are necessary for this fruit to flourish and develop its exquisite flavors.

While Miyazaki stands out as the pinnacle of luxurious mangoes, it’s worth noting that there are six other delectable mango varieties cherished around the world: