We haven’t even entered June yet, and the rains have already made a surprise entry into Hyderabad. The early showers have washed the city clean, turned its corners lush and brought with them a monsoon charm we all were craving for. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, has forecast a decline in summer heat in the coming days, marking the official beginning of rainy season in the state.

Among the quiet joys that come with the monsoon is the return of a regal sight: peacocks strutting, calling and sometimes even dancing under the grey skies. These beautiful birds, usually hidden amid thick trees, become more visible during this season and especially in the mornings. Luckily for Hyderabadis, you don’t have to travel far to spot one.

From forested campuses to sprawling parks, Siasat.com has curated a list of the best spots in Hyderabad where you might catch a glimpse of the national bird dancing in this season.

Peacock spotting places in Hyderabad

1. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park

When talking about peacocks, Jubilee Hills’ KBR Park is the first spot that comes to mind and rightly so. Spread over 390 acres, the park’s lush greenery makes it an ideal habitat for peacocks. This explains why the park is home to as many as 565 peacocks, according to a census conducted by the Telangana Forest Department in 2023. Early risers walking through the park’s trail are often greeted by their calls and even glimpses of one walking on the path.

2. Pala Pitta Cycling Park

Located in Kondapur, Pala Pitta Cycling Park is home to over 7,500 trees, creating a lush environment for a variety of birds like peacocks, kingfishers and egrets. Visitors have noticed that the best time to observe peacocks in their natural habitat is when the park is less crowded, and the best place is near the pond.

3. University of Hyderabad campus

Nestled in Gachibowli, the University of Hyderabad boasts a sprawling 2300-acre campus renowned for its rich biodiversity. The campus is home to over 220 species of birds, including the Indian peacock. The diverse habitats, ranging from forested areas and rocky terrains to serene lakes, provide an ideal environment for peacocks to thrive.

However, recent developments have raised concerns about the preservation of this ecological haven. In April 2025, reports emerged about the clearing of 400 acres of green space near the UoH campus for an IT park project. This led to widespread student protests and drew national attention, with viral videos capturing peacocks seemingly distressed by the habitat disruption. The Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of the issue, halting further deforestation activities and emphasising the need to protect the area’s biodiversity.

4. Osmania University

Osmania University is yet another university in Hyderabad that is also a thriving green space that supports various birds and animals. Peacocks are frequently spotted here, especially in the mornings near ponds and wooded patches. In fact, regular birding activities are organised by enthusiasts here, which highlights its ecological significance in the city.

🦚 Monsoon Morning Sight 🌧️

@ Osmania University, Hyderabad.



📸: Srihari Lanka @osmania1917 pic.twitter.com/ZyXpNSV0R3 — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) June 29, 2023

5. Hyderabad Botanical Garden

Kothaguda’s Botanical Garden serves as a beautiful sanctuary for over 150 bird species, including peacocks. In fact, birdwalks organised by the Telangana Forest Development Corporation have documented sightings of peacocks among other bird species, highlighting the garden’s rich biodiversity.

Pro tip- For the best chances of spotting peacocks, consider visiting these locations during early morning hours when the birds are most active. Also, remember to respect wildlife and maintain a safe distance while observing.