Hyderabad: For every rising actor, the journey in the film industry is filled with highs and lows. While some stars climb smoothly, others face bumps before reaching stardom and it looks like Sreeleela is going through a similar phase right now.

The Tollywood newbie, who made a mark with films like Dhamaka and Bhagavanth Kesari, is now gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with a couple of projects lined up. But back home in Telugu cinema, things aren’t going as expected.

Sreeleela exits Akhil Akkineni’s film

After being dropped from two major projects — Anaganaga Oka Raju with Naveen Polishetty and an untitled Naga Chaitanya film, Sreeleela has now exited her third biggie: Akhil Akkineni’s political drama Lenin.

The film, directed by Kishore Abburu, features Akhil in a rugged new avatar. Sreeleela was initially roped in as the female lead and had even shot a few portions. However, citing date clashes, she has now stepped away from the project.

As per Great Andhra, the makers have reportedly brought on board Bhagyashri Borse as the new female lead, though an official announcement is still awaited.

More about the actress

Sreeleela, who began her career as a child artist and made her lead debut with Kiss in 2019, rose to fame with Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, and her special appearance in Pushpa 2.

Despite the recent exits in Tollywood, she’s still got a solid lineup ahead including Aashiqui 3, Mass Jathara, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Will Bollywood turn the tables for Sreeleela? Let’s wait and watch.