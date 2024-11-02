MP: Pregnant woman cleans hospital bed where husband died during treatment

Bhopal: A five-month pregnant woman was cleaning a blood-stained hospital bed after her husband died during treatment in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district. The hospital has explained the incident.

The deceased is identified as Ramraj Maravi (28), whose two elder brothers and father were allegedly killed over a decade-old land dispute in Dindori on Friday.

Ramraj was admitted to the district hospital for treatment after he was found lying unconscious with severe injuries. After the patient succumbed to his injuries, his wife was asked to clean the hospital bed where he was lying down during the treatment.

The husband of a 5-month pregnant woman had died some time ago. After her husband's death, the government hospital administration forced her to clean the bed. The incident took place in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WtASJ8JpV8 — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) November 1, 2024

The matter came to the fore after a video surfaced on social media showing the woman cleaning the hospital bed. A couple of staff members of the hospital were seen instructing her and handing over a bottle of water.

When asked, the head of the government-run district hospital explained that the wife was collecting samples for evidence. “The woman was collecting samples of blood as her husband was beaten up brutally. No one had asked her to clean the bed,” said a doctor in Dindori district hospital.

Ramraj’s two elder brothers, Shivraj Maravi (40) and Raghuraj Maravi (35) and their father Dharam Singh Maravi (65) were brutally killed on Friday.

Gardasari police station in-charge Durga Das Nagpure said that the incident took place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said they have arrested three suspects in the case and further investigation was underway. The relatives of the deceased have alleged that Dharam Singh and his sons were killed by a group of 20-25 people.

About 20 to 25 people gathered and caught all four and took them to the field and thrashed them with sticks and axes, police had said on Friday.