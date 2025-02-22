MS Education Academy’s Mohammed Lateef Khan Receives ECA-APER Lifetime Award

MS Education Academy’s Founder & Chairman, Mohammed Lateef Khan, has been honoured with the ECA-APER Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Conference in Mumbai on February 15, 2025. The award recognises his pioneering contributions to early and primary education in India.

The ECA-APER National Conference is a premier platform bringing together education experts, researchers, and policymakers. Mr. Khan’s visionary leadership and innovative approach have positioned MS Education Academy as a leading institution balancing modern education with traditional learning methodologies.

Ms. Swati Popat, President of ECA-APER, praised MS Education Academy’s structured academic framework and national impact, citing its expansion beyond Hyderabad as a model for quality education. The award was presented alongside Private Equity analyst Aditya Tapadia, highlighting the growing intersection of education and strategic investment.

This recognition reinforces MS Education Academy’s leadership in shaping future-ready students and strengthens its position in India’s evolving education sector.