Nepal floods: Telangana sets up helpline to locate residents

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, August 26, set up a helpline and coordination centre at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi to provide necessary assistance to citizens of the state whose relatives may be stranded or affected in Nepal due to devastating floods in the Himalayan nation.

The helpline has been set up following a directive from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an official release said. People can contact the following numbers for assistance:

Vandhana: 9871999044, Ch Chakravarthi: 9949351270 and G Rakshit Naik: 9618597969.

The government is closely monitoring the situation, and Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and other concerned authorities, as may be required, for facilitating necessary assistance to Telangana residents, it said.

The family members who are unable to establish contact with their loved ones, pilgrims or tourists from Telangana who are in Nepal at present may contact the helpline and furnish particulars, including the name of the person, passport details, mobile number, present or last known location in Nepal, travel/tour operator details and contact details of family members, to facilitate coordination with the concerned authorities, it added.

India on Wednesday night sent the first tranche of relief supplies in a military transport aircraft to Nepal, where flash floods along the country’s border with the Tibet region killed at least 95 people and left a trail of destruction.

(With inputs from PTI.)