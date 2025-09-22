Neredmet deaths: Fire kills elderly man; son murders parents

Hyderabad: Neredmet witnessed two tragic incidents on Sunday, September 22; a 79-year-old man died of suspected asphyxiation after a fire broke out at his residence in Vayupuri colony, while in another case, a mentally unstable man allegedly killed his elderly parents in the same area.

In the first case, the deceased, identified as Jayaprakash Ramanna, resided alone in a G+1 villa located on the service road in Neredmet. His sister’s family resided on the first floor of the building, while his son works in Bengaluru and his daughter lives in Kukatpally, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, Ramanna is suspected to have either turned on the water heater to take a shower or turned on any other appliance, triggering a short circuit, after his sister’s family stepped out on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out at around 8:46 pm, followed by thick smoke, leaving Ramanna unconscious. The Neredmet police reached the spot, rescued Ramanna and shifted him to a nearby private hospital. However, he was declared dead.

Fire Officer Cantonment Station, R Raghava Reddy, stated that the fire was of suspected electrical origin.

“The switchboards and fridge were badly damaged. By the time we reached, he (Ramanna) had been taken to the hospital. The fire was fully doused by 1 am. Fire tenders, including HYDRAA, were swung into action,” Reddy was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

A case in connection with the incident has been registered at the local police station, and an investigation is underway.

Mentally unstable man attacks, kills parents in Neredmet

In another shocking incident reported from Hyderabad’s Neredmet area, a mentally unstable man allegedly killed his elderly parents at their home.

The deceased have been identified as Rajaiah and Lakshmi.

According to the police, the accused Srinivas, who was under medication, attacked his parents using a stick and brutally killed them.

Srinivas, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental health-related ailments at the government Mental Health Centre in Erragadda, had been brought back by his parents a month ago.

Earlier on Sunday, September 22, Srinivas, allegedly in an inebriated state, struck his parents to death.

The Neredmet police registered a case and have launched a manhunt to nab Srinivas.