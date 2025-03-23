No cash kept in storeroom either by me or my family members: Justice Varma

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency recovery row at his official residence here and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of my family members.

In his response submitted to Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, Justice Varma said the allegations of cash discovery at his residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

Justice Varma filed his reply after the Delhi High Court Chief Justice sought his response pursuant to an in-house probe initiated by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

He also said that the media should have conducted some enquiry before making allegations and defaming him. Justice Varma said he was not aware of any money or cash lying in the outhouse storeroom.

“Neither I nor any of my family members had any knowledge of cash nor does it have any bearing or relation with me or my family. No such cash or currency was shown to my family members or staff who were present on that fateful night.

“I also strongly deny and outrightly reject the insinuation if made, that we removed currency from the storeroom. As stated above, we were neither shown nor handed over any sacks of burnt currency. In fact, and as stated above, the limited debris which was sought to be salvaged continues to exist in one part of the residence,” the judge said.

Narrating the incident, Justice Varma said a fire broke out in the storeroom situated near the staff quarters of his official residence on the intervening night of March 14-15, 2025.

He said this room was generally utilised by all and sundry to store articles such as unused furniture, bottles, crockery, mattresses, used carpets, old speakers, garden implements as well as CPWD material.

“This room is unlocked and accessible both from the official front gate as well as the backdoor of the staff quarters. It is disconnected from the main residence and is surely not a room in my house as has been portrayed and suggested in the article which appeared in the Times of India and certain other news reports.

“On that date, my wife and I were not in Delhi and travelling in Madhya Pradesh and it was only my daughter and aged mother who were at home. I returned to Delhi only on the evening of March 15, 2025, from Bhopal travelling on an Indigo flight with my wife,” he said.

He shared that when the fire broke out around midnight, the Fire Service was alerted by his daughter and private secretary whose calls would be duly recorded.

“During the exercise to douse the fire, all staff and the members of my household were asked to move away from the scene of the incident in view of safety concerns. After the fire was doused and when they went back to the scene of the incident, they saw no cash or currency on site.

“I state unequivocally that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by me or any of my family members and strongly denounce the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to us. The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous,” Justice Varma said.

He said suggestions that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous.

“It is a room which is completely disassociated from my living areas and a boundary wall demarcates my living area from that outhouse. I only wish the media had conducted some enquiry before I came to be indicted and defamed in the press,” the judge said.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma’s Lutyens’ Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on the night of Holi on March 14, prompting the fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse the flames.

In a statement on Friday, the Supreme Court said the Delhi High Court chief justice had initiated an in-house inquiry against Justice Varma; separately, there was a proposal to transfer the judge to the Allahabad High Court.