No rush, prepared to let war go on as long as possible: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, August 26, said that he is “not in a hurry” to resume talks with Iran and that he is prepared to let the war with Tehran go on as long as possible.

In a one-minute interview with Al Jazeera over a phone call, the US president claimed that Iran is not only treating its own people “very badly” but that it has got “massive inflation” with their economy “falling apart.”

Don’t think he is dead: Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei

Economic sanctions and military strikes are “both effective,” Trump said when asked about the US sanctions under the “Operation Economic Outcast.”

He repeated claims that the US is “winning very big” in the war, which Iran has consistently denied.

Sharing his thoughts on Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said, “I don’t think he’s dead, and if he is, they (Iranian officials) are putting on a pretty good show because they talk about going back to talk to him all the time to get a final blessing on things.”

Also Read Trump says mines cleared from Strait of Hormuz, warns Iran

Israel continues attack on southern Lebanon

Israeli military forces have continued attacking southern Lebanon, targeting the outskirts of Baraashit in its round of attacks. The military fired intermittent artillery shelling at Dawhat Kfar Reman as well, according to the National News Agency.

Iran says ‘hostile media’ can be military targets

Iran’s armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said hostile media houses can be considered military targets, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

“Media outlets like BBC, Iran International, and Radio Farda are directly connected to (and supported by) Mossad, the CIA, and enemy intelligence organisations,” Shekarchi said.

Individuals employed at these outlets “can even be included in the list of potential military targets because, in our view, these are not media outlets,” he said.

“These pseudo-media outlets are the source of promoting, advertising, and spreading violence in the world, and they have disrupted the mental wellbeing of humanity,” said Shekarchi.

Iran warns of military ship ban in Strait of Hormuz

Iran will not allow military vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz under an agreement the Islamic Republic is currently negotiating with Oman, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister told state TV late on Tuesday night, August 25.

Also Read Iran, Oman discuss managing traffic through Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on a new framework for managing ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz that would exclude military vessels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state TV late on Tuesday night.

“If the understanding becomes binding, no military vessel will be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “No military vessel at all.”

Gharibabadi didn’t provide further details about military traffic. He described the proposed commercial route through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping waterway.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Iranian people will fight if needed and will not back down in the war with the US.