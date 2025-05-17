Are you tired of concrete views, overcrowded malls, and the same old brunch spots? Well, we have just the escape you need, minus the long drive. Tucked away in the heart of Hyderabad‘s Kondapur lies Pala Pitta Cycling Park, India’s first and only exclusive cycling zone. Open since 2017, it is not the newest kid on the block, but it is still one of the city’s best-kept secrets. This leafy stretch in Kondapur offers a rare luxury in urban Hyderabad- a traffic-free, tree-lined path dedicated entirely to cycling.

Whether you are riding solo, going on a date with a friend, or introducing your kids to cycling, this park promises a quiet escape right in the middle of the tech hub.

Cycling track at Pala Pitta

Pala Pitta isn’t just a cycling track, it is a full-blown affair with nature. Developed within a reserved forest by the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation, this green pocket is home to over 7,500 trees, making every ride breezy, shaded and soothing in these summers.

The 3 km cycling trail winds through dense foliage and past a serene pond where you might catch glimpses of peacocks, kingfishers, and egrets. The earthy scent of eucalyptus, the sound of birdsongs, and the wind in your hair offer a multisensory experience.

Everything you need to know about Pala Pitta Cycling Park

Now that Siasat.com has sorted out your weekend plans, let us give you all the essential information needed before heading to the Pala Pitta Cycling Park.

Location- Kondapur, Botanical Garden Rd

Timings- It is open every day from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm (Timings change usually).

Entry fee- Rs. 59 per hour (includes Entry & cycle rent cost). If you are bringing a cycle along, the entry fee is Rs. 25.

Cycle Rentals- Worry not if you do not own a cycle. The park houses a large shed brimming with plenty of options. You can find the colour, size, design and model of your choice here.

Pro tip- Weekends get crowded at the Pala Pitta Cycling Park, often seeing over 1,000 visitors, so heading there early is your best bet for a peaceful time.

