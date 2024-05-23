Not 3 or 4 lakhs, Asim Riaz's sky-high fees for KKK 14 is Rs...

Mumbai: Fans’ favorite and Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz is making a much-awaited return to television screens. He is all set to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The show’s shooting will begin in a couple of days, and all the contestants, including Asim, have already jetted off to the new location in Romania.

Asim Riaz, known for his daring personality, is ready to showcase his fearless side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action.

However, it’s not just his participation that’s making headlines. Asim’s remuneration for the show has become the talk of the town. Let’s have a look at his earnings.

Asim Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Remuneration

From being the lowest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss 13, where his journey began, to becoming the highest-paid star of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz has truly come a long way.

While many expected him to charge around 3 to 5 lakhs per episode, the reality is quite different. According to reports, Asim has demanded a whopping Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per episode, and the makers have agreed to pay him this amount, considering his immense popularity among the audience.

With this, he not only becomes the highest-paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but also the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show.

If Asim manages to stay until the finale, he will be earning in crores! Fans are thrilled to see their favorite star back in action and are eagerly waiting to see what daring stunts he will perform on the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.