Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants leave for Romania: Videos, pics

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! India’s most-watched stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to begin the shooting soon in Romania. Rohit Shetty is all set to return with his hosting duties for the much-anticipated brand new 14th season. Each and every update about the show has been keeping the fans hooked and excited.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants At Airport

And now, in a latest update, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to the shooting location Romania. Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani were among the firsts to arrive.

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to be seen performing stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 🔥. She was spotted this morning in the Mumbai airport leaving for a KKK14 shoot in Romania. pic.twitter.com/TkGa4IQDxx — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 22, 2024

Contestants are spotted at Mumbai airport early morning as they leave for Romania for the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot. Here's the video of #AbhishekKumar interacting with the media and clicking pictures with the fans. pic.twitter.com/YPmWzgpWIZ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 22, 2024

It was earlier reported that Shalin Bhanot will not be flying to Romania along with the other contestants on May 22 because his paper work is still underway as he is the last contestant to sign the contract. However, contrary to the reports, Shalin was spotted at Mumbai airport along with other contestants.

Visual of more contestants are expected to emerge online.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.