‘Not up to courts to decide…’: Owaisi on SC’s same-sex marriage verdict

He agrees with Justice Bhat that a gender-neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi
Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court has upheld the principle of parliamentary supremacy.

“It is not up to the courts to decide who gets married under what law,” he said while reacting to the Supreme Court order refusing to give legal recognition for same-sex marriages.

“My faith and my conscience says that marriage is only between a man and a woman. This is not a question of decriminalisation like in the case of 377, it is about recognition of marriage. It is correct that the state cannot extend it to anyone and everyone,” the Hyderabad MP said in a statement.

Owaisi, however, was concerned about an observation made by the bench that transgender people can marry under Special Marriage Act and Personal Laws. “This is not a correct interpretation as far as Islam is concerned as Islam does not recognise marriage between two biological males or two biological females,” said the AIMIM chief.

He agrees with Justice Bhat that a gender-neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner.

