Telangana pharma blast: Odisha govt announces 10L aid for kin of 8 deceased workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of eight Odia workers who lost their lives in a factory explosion in Telangana earlier this week.

The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in an official release.

A state government team is present at the accident site, monitoring relief and medical operations, it added.

The eight Odia people who died in the blast were identified as Rajnala Jagan Mohan of Chhatrapur in Ganjam, Lagnajeet Duari of Paikarapur in Cuttack’s Tigiria, Manoj Rout of Parbatipur in Balasore’s Simulia, Dolagobinda Sahu of Erabanka in Jajpur’s Dharmasala, Chaita Bhadra and Ramesh Gauda of Nabarangpur, Siddharth Gouda of Mahanadapur in Ganjam and Prasant Mohapatra of Berhampur in Ganjam.

“Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of Odia individuals who lost their lives in an accident at a factory in Telangana. Additionally, a team of state government officials is present at the accident site, monitoring the rescue and medical operations,” the CMO said in a post on X.

The bodies of the deceased have already reached their native places in Odisha.

In all, 38 people died in the explosion at Sigachi Industries’ plant in Telangana’s Pashamylaram on June 30, even as the company announced a Rs 1 crore compensation amid allegations of the use of outdated machinery in the unit.