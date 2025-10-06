Old video of foreign tourist eve teased at Charminar goes viral

Hyderabad: An old video showing a foreign woman tourist being “verbally harassed” by a youth near the historic Charminar here has gone viral, prompting a police investigation.

In the video, a member of a group is seen passing a slur at the woman walking by. A man with the tourist is then seen approaching the group and warning, “Sir, you should be careful about what you say, because people can hear you. Be careful.”

On Monday, the LB Nagar metro station was swamped by passengers due to heavy traffic blocking both sides of the station. Long queues stretching a kilometre were seen.



Passengers had to wait for almost two hours to reach the metro platform. Staff were seen struggling to manage… pic.twitter.com/yBPgILbQUz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2025

The city police on Monday said they were verifying the matter, as a preliminary inquiry found that the video is around three years old, but went viral recently. “We are verifying and working with the IT cell, and we’ll take appropriate action after verifying it,” a police officer said on Monday.

No specific complaint was lodged and no case has been registered so far in this regard.

Netizens requested the police to take strict action against those involved in the act.