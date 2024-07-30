Olympics: Hockey goalie Sreejesh is the Wall of India; if he stands firm, India cannot be beaten

Hockey is the sport in which India has been most successful. With a total of 12 medals to its name, India is most successful hockey nation in Olympic history. At the ongoing Paris Olympics, our hockey team has so far given modest performances. Its 2-0 win over Ireland was good but could have been better. India’s toughest matches in the group stage will be against Belgium and Australia.

But in the midst of difficult times, there is one man who will surely play a very important role for India and that is goalkeeper P R Sreejesh. The 36-year-old veteran goalie from Kerala is playing in his fourth and last Olympic Games. He knows better than anyone else how to prevent the rivals from defeating India.

His display in the Indian goal was praised by former player and now commentator Viren Rasquinha who was otherwise very critical of the other players on view.

Introduction to Olympics

Sreejesh’s introduction to Olympic hockey came in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. It was a disappointing campaign by India which failed to reach the knockout stage. Two years later Sreejesh was in the Indian team at the Word Cup and then Asian Games in South Korea. By then he had the experience and the confidence that he needed to give a good performance. He emerged as a star by saving two penalty strokes in the match against Pakistan and India won the gold medal thanks to his heroic display.

The year 2014 turned out to be a good year in his career. In the Champions Trophy that year he was adjudged “Goalkeeper of the Tournament”. In 2016 he was named captain of India and under his leadership India bagged a silver medal in the Champions Trophy that year in London.

When the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil came around Sreejesh was still at the helm of the team. But India did not do well and finished 8th. However, in the Tokyo Olympics the team made amends and got back its winning touch. Sreejesh played a key role in defeating Germany to clinch the bronze medal for India after 41 years.

He is excellent

What are the qualities that make Sreejesh such a reliable goalkeeper? For one thing he has very quick reflexes. A goalie has to be extremely fast in stopping a ball that may be traveling at a speed of 150 kmph. Moreover, he has tremendous courage. He places himself in the path of a fiercely hot shot without flinching.

Then there is his anticipation. His wide experience has given him an uncanny sense of judgement. He seems to know exactly when the attacker will pass the ball and when he will take the shot himself. If the ball is passed to a teammate, Sreejesh must quickly change his position to guard against attack from a different angle. He has developed that ability to anticipate any sudden changes.

Wife is an Ayurvedic doctor

Sreejesh is lucky to have a wife who is an Ayurvedic doctor. He jokingly explained in an interview that he can get treatment for all his injuries and twisted joints right at home without having to seek out any specialist. As a father he is lenient and has told his children (he has a son and a daughter) that they can spend as much as they like in playing games. Family support and good relationships give him strength.

With expert advice from his doctor wife, Sreejesh has modified his diet over the years. As he has gotten older he has reduced his intake of carbs and cut down on his favourite food that is biryani. To keep himself in battle fit condition, he goes through several types of workouts. Some of his exercises are aimed specifically at maintaining his quick reflexes.

An elder brother

The values that he cherishes at home, he applies to the team. Now Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of India but Sreejesh is one of the senior and most respected members of the squad. He tries to give his younger teammates confidence and looks after them like an elder brother.

When the match has begun, as the goalkeeper he can sense who is the most dangerous player in the rival team. Accordingly he guides the players in India’s defence line and tells them that they must be careful of him and what they should do to counter him.

Over a long career, Sreejesh has walked through fire and reached a level that few have attained. Now, in Paris, he is again in a position where his speed, skills and bravery are on test. May he do well. Because, if he can thwart the enemy attacks, India’s glorious dreams will be fulfilled. But if Sreejesh is beaten, India will be beaten. That is the harsh reality.