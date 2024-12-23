‘One Nation One Poll’ bill benefits BJP, the opposition believe; hence the rejection

The introduction of a controversial bill, ‘One Nation One Poll,’ has created more controversy than acceptance. The BJP has been talking about it for some time but introduced it during this session. It has been sent to the joint select committee of the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a hurry to fulfill the BJP’s unfinished agenda. He had already opened the Ayodhya temple and got the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

This long-awaited bill aims to streamline the electoral process for 28 states and eight union territories, with an electorate of nearly a billion voters. The bill has triggered widespread debate, significant interest, and Opposition from various parties.

Though momentum is building for simultaneous elections, some questions need answers. They include whether Modi has the required two-thirds majority to pass the bill in Parliament. Is there a political consensus? Will the Opposition come on board? Is the timing of the bill right?

Opposition rejects idea

Most Opposition parties reject the idea of simultaneous polls. They include the Congress, the Left parties, the Trinamool Congress, and regional and smaller parties. They reject it mainly to settle political scores and apprehension that they may benefit the BJP.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind chaired a nine-member committee recommending simultaneous polls last year, labelling it a ‘game changer.’ Thirty-two parties supported the concept, and 15 rejected it. The panel also advised the Centre to form a panel to oversee the implementation of this proposal. Also, there should be a joint electoral roll for all elections so that voters will use the same list for national, state, and local polls.

Over the years, elections have become a standard feature, but the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ bill has the potential to reshape our election process. Proponents of the bill argue that it could significantly reduce campaign costs, alleviate the strain on administrative resources, and streamline governance. This could ultimately benefit the public by reducing the frequency of elections, a prospect that should inspire optimism.

Elections in India are held at different levels. The first is panchayat, followed by the district level, the state assembly level, and finally, the national level. They happen at different times, and the government wants to streamline the system.

It is not a new idea

Interestingly, the idea of simultaneous polls is not new. Historically, it was a synchronised poll from 1952 to 1967. The premature dismissal of various governments and the consequential dissolution of Assemblies led to staggered polls. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi dismissed many Opposition-ruled state governments.

The most important thing is that the BJP needs the support of the allies and friendly parties. In the recent 2024 polls, the BJP was 40 short of a majority in the house and could form the government only with the help of J.D. (U) and Telugu Desam.

Most opposing parties reject simultaneous polls, including Congress, the Left parties, the Trinamool Congress, and regional and smaller parties. Even in the BJP, 20 MPs were absent while the bill was introduced.

The Kovind panel also suggested having the votes in two parts. The first will be for Lok Sabha and Assembly votes, and the second for local groups.

The bill faces significant constitutional, legal, and political challenges. The Kovind panel suggests amending Articles 83 and 172 to allow simultaneous elections. However, the BJP lacks the two-thirds majority for this amendment, and the Constitution needs clarification on concurrent polls. The potential impact on the federal structure of the country and the logistical challenges of conducting simultaneous elections for a billion voters are crucial factors to consider.

Prime Minister Modi’s main challenge is to gather enough support in Parliament. At the same time, the government must build political consensus and persuade the Opposition to agree.

The Opposition has rejected simultaneous polls, fearing it might benefit the BJP. The 15 opposing parties hold 205 MPs, while Modi needs 362 votes to proceed.

Legal framework required

A legal framework for simultaneous elections is essential to address mid-term government collapses and central political maneuvering. The one nation, one poll approach reduces waste and election frequency, so the Opposition should consider it carefully and present any alternative proposals for public discussion.

The One Nation One poll has been one of the poll promises of the BJP. Some core issues have already been addressed, such as the revocation of Article 370 and the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In his third term, Modi wants to finish the unfinished agenda.

Modi presents this legislation with a clear strategy: Whether he succeeds or not, he benefits. If the bill gets passed, it will be an advantage for the BJP government. If it fails, he can claim that he tried to enact reform but faced Opposition obstruction. Despite potential delays, it’s important to debate the bill, as election spending ultimately comes from taxpayers’ money.

Now that the bill has been sent to a joint select committee, we must wait for its report.