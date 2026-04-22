Over 30 nations to meet in London to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening

On the 15th day of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States on Wednesday, April 22, over 30 nations are set to meet in London to push forward plans for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil trade.

More than a dozen countries have signalled countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, reflecting coordinated intent despite Donald Trump indicating Washington may not require allied support.

Iran rejects truce move, tensions persist

Mahdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker, has dismissed Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire as “meaningless”, warning it could lead to further escalation.

In remarks posted on X, he said “the losing side cannot dictate terms” and argued that the continued US blockade is effectively no different from active bombardment and should be met with a military response.

“Trump’s extension of the ceasefire means nothing. The losing side cannot set the terms. Continuing the siege is no different from bombing and must be responded to militarily,” he wrote, adding that the move could be an attempt to buy time for a surprise strike and that “it is time for Iran to take the initiative.”

تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ هیچ معنایی ندارد. طرف بازنده نمی تواند شرایط تعیین کند. تداوم محاصره تفاوتی با بمباران ندارد و باید به آن پاسخ نظامی داد. ضمن اینکه تمدید آتش بس از جانب ترامپ قطعا به معنای خرید زمان به منظور ضربه غافلگیرانه است. زمان ابتکار عمل ایران است. — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 21, 2026

The response came after Donald Trump announced the extension hours before the previous deadline, stating it would remain in place until Iran submits its proposal and negotiations conclude. He said US forces would continue enforcing a blockade while remaining on full alert, citing internal divisions within Iran and a request from Pakistan to delay any planned strike.

UN and nuclear watchdog urge restraint

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the move as an opportunity to advance diplomacy. Through spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, he urged all sides to avoid actions that could undermine the truce and to engage constructively towards a lasting settlement, while backing Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also stressed that sustained engagement is essential, warning that any agreement without the agency’s involvement would lack credibility.

Pakistan backs extension

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Donald Trump for extending the ceasefire, saying it allows diplomatic efforts to continue. He expressed hope that both sides would uphold the truce and work towards a comprehensive agreement during upcoming talks in Islamabad.

On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.



With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 21, 2026

US imposes new sanctions against Iran

The United States imposed new sanctions on 14 individuals and entities linked to Iran’s weapons procurement network, targeting operations across Iran, Turkiye and the UAE. The US Treasury said Tehran is attempting to rebuild its missile capabilities and increasingly relying on drone attacks against US interests and regional energy infrastructure.

US Treasury warns of accountability over Iran actions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would hold the Iranian regime accountable for “its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones”.

The Treasury added that Tehran is attempting to rebuild its missile capabilities and is increasingly relying on Shahed-series drones to target US interests and regional energy infrastructure.

IRGC warning raises regional stakes

Majid Mousavi, a senior commander in the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned Gulf countries against supporting US military action. He cautioned that allowing US forces to use regional facilities could put Middle East oil infrastructure at risk.

Before the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz accounted for roughly a quarter of global oil trade, with about 20 million barrels passing through daily, underscoring its strategic importance.