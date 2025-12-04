Pakistan allows UN aid to Afghanistan via 2 border points

Peshawar: Pakistan on Thursday decided to allow United Nations agencies to deliver relief supplies to Afghanistan from two border crossing points in northwest Pakistan, according to an official communication issued by the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry has written a letter to the Director General of

Afghan Transit Trade and the Member Customs Operations of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), informing them of the decision.

The approval has been granted on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enabling humanitarian organisations to transport essential food items across the border, the letter said.

The permission has been granted for only 143 UN containers to cross into Afghanistan via the Chaman and Torkham border crossings on humanitarian grounds, it added.

The government directed authorities to facilitate the phase-wise clearance of containers belonging to UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The clearance process should prioritise humanitarian considerations, it said, emphasising that customs officials need to ensure the smooth passage of cargo vehicles carrying relief goods.

The containers carrying medicines and medical equipment will be cleared in the earlier phase. Once these are processed, a third phase will begin to clear containers transporting educational kits for students and teachers, it said.

The government’s decision aims to ensure the timely delivery of critical aid to Afghanistan as international agencies continue their relief efforts in the country, it added.