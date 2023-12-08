Pakistan issues visas to 104 Indian pilgrims

Pakistan's Charge d' Affairs Aizaz Khan, extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

New Delhi: The Pakistan high commission on Friday said it issued 104 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their visit to Shadani Darbar in Sindh.

Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

“Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from December 12-23,” the mission said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Charge d’ Affairs Aizaz Khan, extended his felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

