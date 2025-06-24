Pakistan to support Iran at all forums, PM Sharif says

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday committed to support Iran at all forums and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia with envoys from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Pakistan foreign office expressed deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region, a government statement said here.

Prime Minister Sharif committed to support Iran at all forums as a ceasefire was announced by President Donald Trump to end its war with Israel.

During a telephone conversation with Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said Pakistan is closely following the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, as he emphasised the importance of restoring peace through dialogue and diplomacy, according to the official statement.

He reiterated “Pakistan’s support for Iran at all diplomatic forums, including at the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), while calling for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles, by all sides.”

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled support to Iran, throughout the crisis, the statement said, adding, he also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

It was the second time that the two leaders talked during the recent conflict. In a telephonic conversation with President Pezeshkian on June 14, Sharif had strongly condemned Israeli attacks against Iran that violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law.

The Prime Minister also had said that Iran has the right to self-defence, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Earlier in the day, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with “the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” and said, in a social media post, that he met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia.

“Pakistan will continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy,” the prime minister wrote on X.

In another post on X, the Prime Minister said he also met with Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, during which he expressed solidarity with the Amir and the people of Qatar following the attack on the US military base the previous night.

“Pakistan has always advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East,” he wrote, adding that Pakistan prays for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region.

Separately, Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan expresses its deep concern and alarm at the serious escalation in the security situation in the region as a result of attacks against USA’s Al Udeid Air base in Qatar.

“We strongly condemn the recent violations of the principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. We urge adherence to fundamental principles of international law and call for exercise of restraint by all sides,” it stated.

Pakistan also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all conflicts, and urged immediate steps for de-escalation.

Tehran on Monday launched missiles at the US forces at Qatar’s Al Udeid air base after US President Donald Trump ordered bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran.

On Tuesday, the truce that Trump had proposed between Iran and Israel was uncertain after Jerusalem claimed that Tehran launched missiles into its airspace, a short while after the ceasefire went into effect.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan’s top security body the National Security Committee had raised concerns at the possibility of further escalation in Israel-Iran conflict after US strikes in Iran and expressed regret that these attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington.