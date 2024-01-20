Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 24,762: Ministry

Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,762, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said on Friday in a press statement that the Israeli army killed 142 Palestinians and wounded 278 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has wounded 62,108 Palestinians since its outbreak on October 7, 2023, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble as ambulance and civil defence crews could not reach them.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces withdrew from the Tulkarm city on Thursday overnight after a massive military operation that lasted for more than 45 hours, which killed at least eight Palestinians, Palestinian medical and security sources told Xinhua.

At least 368 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.