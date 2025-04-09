Phone tapping case: Hyderabad journalist asked to surrender his mobile

He had recently returned from the US after the government cancelled his passport.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2025 12:04 pm IST
Phone tapping case: Hyderabad journalist asked to surrender his mobile
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case on Tuesday, April 8 asked journalist Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao to surrender his mobile phone.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Rao has been asked to surrender the phone along with SIM cards within a week. He had gone for questioning in the case at the Jubilee Hills ACP office. According to reports, he had recently returned from the US after the government canceled his passport and appeared before SIT for the first time on March 30.

Also Read
Phone tapping case: Accused journalist returns to Hyderabad

If the journalist fails to cooperate during the investigation, we will take action as per the law, the SIT officials said.

MS Creative School

Rao is accused number six in the phone tapping case which occurred during Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the build up to the Telangana Assembly elections.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2025 12:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button