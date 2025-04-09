Phone tapping case: Hyderabad journalist asked to surrender his mobile

Hyderabad: The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case on Tuesday, April 8 asked journalist Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao to surrender his mobile phone.

Rao has been asked to surrender the phone along with SIM cards within a week. He had gone for questioning in the case at the Jubilee Hills ACP office. According to reports, he had recently returned from the US after the government canceled his passport and appeared before SIT for the first time on March 30.

If the journalist fails to cooperate during the investigation, we will take action as per the law, the SIT officials said.

Rao is accused number six in the phone tapping case which occurred during Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the build up to the Telangana Assembly elections.