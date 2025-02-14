Photos: PM Modi holds talks with President Trump at White House

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House amid expectations of a raft of specific outcomes including firming up of a new defence framework and boosting cooperation in areas of trade, energy and critical technology.
At his Oval Office, Trump welcomed Modi with a warm hug before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.
While announcing the new tariff policy, the President also spoke about how India is “right at the top of the pack” when it comes to tariffs.