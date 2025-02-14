Photos: PM Modi holds talks with President Trump at White House

PM Modi meets Donald Trump
In this handout image provided on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA.(PTI Photo)

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House amid expectations of a raft of specific outcomes including firming up of a new defence framework and boosting cooperation in areas of trade, energy and critical technology.

At his Oval Office, Trump welcomed Modi with a warm hug before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.

While announcing the new tariff policy, the President also spoke about how India is “right at the top of the pack” when it comes to tariffs.

PM Modi meets Donald Trump
In this screenshot image taken from @NarendraModi via Youtube on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA.(@NarendraModi on Youtube via PTI Photo)
PM Modi meets Donald Trump
In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval are also seen. (@narendramodi on X via PTI Photo)
PM Modi meets Donald Trump
In this image released by @narendramodi via X on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA. (@narendramodi on X via PTI Photo)
PM Modi meets Donald Trump
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. AP/PTI

