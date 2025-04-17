Photos: Steely Starc takes DC to Super Over win against RR

New Delhi: Mitchell Starc bowled couple of incredible overs under pressure as Delhi Capitals pulled off a heist by stealing a thrilling Super Over win from Rajasthan Royals in their IPL showdown on Wednesday.

The ice-cold Starc (1/36 in 4 overs) held his nerve during a tense final over to defend nine runs as DC forced the game into a Super Over when it seemed Royals had all but won it.

New Delhi: DC’s Axar Patel and M Starc celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: DC’s M Starc runs out RR batter Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (PTI Photo)

The Australian left-arm pacer then bowled a tremendous Super Over, conceding just two boundaries. He was backed by two razor-sharp run-outs as RR managed only 11 runs.

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs then kept their nerves in check slamming a four and a six respectively to take the hosts to their first win at the Feroz Shah Kotla.