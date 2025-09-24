PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades.

Published: 24th September 2025 12:21 pm IST
The image of late Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Abdullah Al al-Sheikh.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 24, condoled the death of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Modi said on X, “Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief.”

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday, September 23.

