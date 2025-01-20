PM Modi congratulates ‘dear friend’ Trump on inauguration as 47th US president

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic inauguration as the 47th US president and said he looks forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both the countries as well as to shape a better future for the world.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.

Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025

Modi said in a post on X, “Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States!”

“I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!” he added.

Trump, the 78-year-old Republican Party leader, has vowed to put America “first”.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he said in his inaugural address.

“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” he said.

Trump storms back to the White House with a strongman persona and the vision of an all-powerful presidency and also a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs, and energy.

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

JD Vance was sworn in as vice-president ahead of Trump.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony as Modi’s special envoy.

Trump registered a spectacular victory over his Democratic Party rival Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election, defying two assassination attempts, two presidential impeachments and a criminal conviction.

His victory in the bitterly-fought election was widely acknowledged as the most momentous comeback in US political history.

The ceremony was attended by Trump’s wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook.

On the first day in office, Trump is expected to sign a slew of executive orders, including kicking off a process to end birthright citizenship.