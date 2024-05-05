PM Modi to hold two rallies in UP, roadshow in Ayodhya today

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held two rallies and a roadshow in Mainpuri, an SP citadel that the BJP has never won.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th May 2024 9:00 am IST
West Singhbhum: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbhum district, Friday, May 3, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_03_2024_000216B) *** Local Caption ***

Lucknow: Campaigning will touch a crescendo in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Etawah — a Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion.

The BJP campaign has been targeting the main opposition party’s bastions, especially those from where members of the SP’s first family are contesting.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi advocates for caste survey, promises to abolish Agniveer scheme

In almost all their rallies, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have raked up how five members of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family are contesting the Lok Sabha election.

MS Education Academy

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held two rallies and a roadshow in Mainpuri, an SP citadel that the BJP has never won.

After Etawah, Prime Minister Modi will also address a rally in Sitapur on Sunday afternoon. Thereafter, he will go to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and then hold a roadshow in the holy city.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th May 2024 9:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button