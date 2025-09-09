PM Modi, UK counterpart Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer will attend the annual Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in the financial capital next month, organisers said on Tuesday.

Over a dozen central banks across the world, including regulators from Germany, France, Switzerland, and Singapore, will also attend the three-day event starting October 7, as per a statement.

The annual event will see about 500 investors across the globe coming in, along with 400 exhibitors, it said.

Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan said the presence of the heads of state from India and the UK will galvanise the event into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress for the entire humanity, and to reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.

“The UK and India share one of the most dynamic economic relationships in the world. Financial services and technology are cornerstones of this association — with significant opportunities for a synergy between London’s global leadership in fintech exports and regulatory innovation and India’s unmatched digital public infrastructure and a billion-plus consumer base,” he said.

Starmer’s visit will come amid deepening trade ties between India and the UK, and the two countries have also signed a bilateral trade agreement recently.