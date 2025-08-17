Prevailing situation in country worse than time of Emergency: Lalu

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday alleged that the situation prevailing in the country under the BJP-led central government was worse than the time of the Emergency.

The former Bihar chief minister was speaking to reporters here before leaving for Sasaram for Congress leader’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, which kicks off on Sunday in Rohtas district.

“We are fighting a battle against the prevailing situation in the country, which is worse than what it was during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is also with us,” Prasad, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, said.

The 1,300 km-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ will cover over 20 districts in Bihar.

With the assembly polls barely three months away, Gandhi, along with Yadav and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will launch the yatra from the BIADA Ground in Sasaram. It will conclude after 16 days with a rally in Patna on September 1.

“It is the duty of every citizen to protect democracy and the Constitution… The Constitution guarantees every voter the right to vote. The BJP and its allies are attempting to snatch away this right… We will not allow that to happen. We are confident that we will get the blessings of the people of Bihar in this yatra,” Yadav said.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency in the country. It was lifted on March 21, 1977.