Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns for LS polls in Odisha

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2024 9:03 pm IST
Mayurbhanj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mayurbhanj district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mayurbhanj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with others during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kendrapara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Supporters during a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Balasore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others during a public meeting ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Balasore district, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (PTI Photo)

