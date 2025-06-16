Priyanka Chopra shares heartfelt birthday wish for mom Madhu Chopra

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to shower birthday love on her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, the actress star shared a heartfelt message along with a warm video, expressing her deep gratitude and affection for the woman who has been her constant support. PeeCee shared a heartwarming video montage featuring cherished moments with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and daughter, Malti Marie. The clip includes candid glimpses of Madhu enjoying beach vacations, playfully bonding with granddaughter Malti, performing Kathak in one moment, and dancing joyfully during wedding festivities in another. The video also features lovely photos of Madhu with Priyanka and her son-in-law, Nick Jonas.

For the caption, the ‘Baywatch’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday to the woman who dances to the beat of her own drum! Here’s to many many more. We love you so much nai nai @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Last year, on her mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for her guidance and support. She thanked her for always helping the family grow into the best versions of themselves.

Sharing a series of photos, Priyanka had written, “Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Priyanka Chopra shares a deep and affectionate bond with her mother, Madhu Chopra, who has often spoken fondly about her daughter’s journey, both personal and professional. Madhu has reflected on Priyanka’s strength during difficult times, praising her ability to overcome personal losses and career setbacks. She has also always admired the actress’ unwavering determination and bold choices that have shaped her path in life and work.

Professionally, Chopra is preparing for the release of her next film, “Heads of State,” directed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-comedy is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2.