Prohibition task force busts illegal liquor label printing unit in Kushaiguda

Two workers were arrested and a case was booked against them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2025 11:43 am IST
Prohibition task force busts illegal liquor label printing unit
Prohibition task force busts illegal liquor label printing unit.

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday raided a printing press where liquor bottle labels were produced illegally. The sleuths seized machinery and printed labels at the place.

On specific information, the team raided a house at Kushaiguda and came to know a man, Naveen Goud, was running the printing press and producing the labels used to paste on the illegally manufactured liquor bottles. The raid was conducted based on an earlier case at Huzurnagar where a liquor manufacturing unit was busted by the Prohibition and Excise Department teams.

Naveen Goud was supplying the stickers to the illegal liquor mafia who used them to paste on the bottles and sell them in the market.

MS Teachers

Two workers, Prakash and Naresh, were arrested and a case was booked against them.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2025 11:43 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button