Prohibition task force busts illegal liquor label printing unit in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: The State Task Force of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Monday raided a printing press where liquor bottle labels were produced illegally. The sleuths seized machinery and printed labels at the place.

On specific information, the team raided a house at Kushaiguda and came to know a man, Naveen Goud, was running the printing press and producing the labels used to paste on the illegally manufactured liquor bottles. The raid was conducted based on an earlier case at Huzurnagar where a liquor manufacturing unit was busted by the Prohibition and Excise Department teams.

Naveen Goud was supplying the stickers to the illegal liquor mafia who used them to paste on the bottles and sell them in the market.

Two workers, Prakash and Naresh, were arrested and a case was booked against them.